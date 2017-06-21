× Swift water rescue team responds to Jordan River in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Emergency units including a swift-water rescue team are responding to the Jordan River in South Salt Lake after a truck driver reported seeing a body in the water.

Dispatch confirms that police and fire units are responding to the area of 3900 South and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

A truck driver in the area thought he spotted a body in the river and that the body appeared to be a child.

