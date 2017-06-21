× Allegiant Air making it cheaper, easier, faster to fly out of Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – Getting to Las Vegas and Los Angeles from northern Utah may soon be easier, faster and cheaper.

Allegiant Air already flies from Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Mesa, Arizona.

Starting Oct. 5 it will fly to Los Angeles and Nov. 17 to Las Vegas, with flights operating twice a week.

If you book now, it’s $35 each way to Los Angeles for travel from Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 30, 2018.

Flights to Las Vegas are just $10 more for trips between Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 30, 2018.

This sale ends June 22, 2017.

Click here for more info and tickets from Allegiant Air.