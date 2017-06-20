Steak and Eggs Breakfast Scramble

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 12 ounces)
Salt
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
6 small flour tortillas (6-inch diameter), warmed
6 eggs, beaten or 1-1/2 cups egg substitute
6 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
6 tablespoons guacamole
6 tablespoons salsa
6 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 10 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.
Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and scramble until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.
Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs, steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy of the Utah Beef Council
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council