Riverton father shoots pantless suspect who threatened teens with knife

RIVERTON, Utah – A man is in critical condition after police say he threatened a family with a knife in Riverton.

This happened at 11638 Winford Dr. just after 11 p.m.

Unified Police say two teens were returning home when they were approached by a man who appeared to be intoxicated.

They say he wasn’t wearing any pants ad was waving a knife.

The teens’ parents opened the garage door and they ran inside; the suspect followed.

Police say the father told the suspect to leave.

When he refused, a fight ensued and the homeowner shot the suspect.

Police are now investigating what led to the home invasion.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he will likely face charges for the aggravated home invasion.