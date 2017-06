× One killed in SLC motorcycle wreck; 1700 S. 900 W. closed

SALT LAKE CITY – A wreck involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the SUV and motorcycle collided near 1700 S. 900 W. just before 8 a.m.

Officials said drivers should expect the intersection to be closed for several hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.