No Knead Artisan Bread & Raspberry Jam

- 3 cups flour
- 1¼ teaspoons sea salt
- ¼ teaspoons instant dry yeast
- 1½ cups hot water
Instructions
- Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl, stirring by hand, add water and mix until moistened, cover entire bowl with saran wrap that has been generously coated with cooking spray.
- Let sit for at least 12 hours.
- Turn out dough onto a floured surface, pull the sides into the center, and flip the loaf over.
- Cover again with the same saran and let raise for 45 min or to double in size.
- Heat the oven to 500 degrees F with ceramic dutch oven inside.
- Carefully place dough in dutch oven, replace lid, and cook for 22 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cool on a wire rack.
Peach Raspberry Jam
1 1/2 C peaches
1 1/2 C raspberries
2 Tbls lemon juice– fresh or bottled
5 C sugar
1 box of pectin with 3/4 C cold water
Remove peach skin (I just pull them off with knife, if they’re ripe enough they’ll come right off). Cut peach in half and remove pit. Quarter each peach half and place in blender. Fill blender 1/3 the way full and hit pulse 2-3 times. (You still need chunks.. do not puree). Wash raspberries (takes about 2 pints) put in a large glass measure cup and mash down. Put 5 C sugar and 1 1/2 C of each fruit in a large mixing bowl, stir, let sit for 10 minutes. (I usually prepare the next round of fruit if your doing multiple batches).
In a small sauce pan add cold water, slowly sprinkle in pectin stirring till mixed and no lumps. Turn stove on high heat and watch for it to boil, stir, when it reaches a full rolling boil cook for 1 minute (I always set the timer). Remove from heat, slowly drizzle hot pectin into the fruit bowl and stir for 3 minutes (set timer… it’s longer than you think). Pour into clean freezer containers (I use the disposable Ziplock pint size– they stack nicely and can be reused). Let sit out for 24 hours and then freeze.