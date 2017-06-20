No Knead Artisan Bread & Raspberry Jam

Peach Raspberry Jam

1 1/2 C peaches

1 1/2 C raspberries

2 Tbls lemon juice– fresh or bottled

5 C sugar

1 box of pectin with 3/4 C cold water

Remove peach skin (I just pull them off with knife, if they’re ripe enough they’ll come right off). Cut peach in half and remove pit. Quarter each peach half and place in blender. Fill blender 1/3 the way full and hit pulse 2-3 times. (You still need chunks.. do not puree). Wash raspberries (takes about 2 pints) put in a large glass measure cup and mash down. Put 5 C sugar and 1 1/2 C of each fruit in a large mixing bowl, stir, let sit for 10 minutes. (I usually prepare the next round of fruit if your doing multiple batches).