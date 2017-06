Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Mayor Ben McAdams is asking Utahns to take the pledge to check on elderly neighbors in this heatwave.

He said, "because I think we can all agree: It's hot out there!"

Northern Utah is expected to see temperatures at or near 100 degrees.

Southern Utah temperatures are forecast to hit 112 degrees.

The National Weather Service said record-breaking temperatures are possible.

It will be the hottest day so far this year across most of the area.