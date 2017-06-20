Clinton brush fire is no longer threatening structures

CLINTON, Utah – The Clinton Fire Dept. said a brush fire that was threatening structures near 3700 W. Hooded Crane Dr. is out.
Four fire agencies were called in to fight the fire; Clinton, North Davis Fire District, Sunset and Syracuse.
Firefighters quickly contained the flames and the fire is no longer a threat.
The area is near the Crane Field Golf Course and Driving Range.
It is also near what appears to be a newer neighborhood.
Officials have not said how the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
41.148579 -112.097375