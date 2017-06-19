× Victim in fatal West Haven motorcycle crash identified

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man who died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in West Haven.

The victim was 49-year-old Scott Robinson of West Valley City, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robinson died in a crash near 800 W 2100 S in West Haven.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said police were dispatched to the scene at 2:46 p.m. after a panel truck turned in front of a group of motorcyclists. Two of the motorcyclists were forced to lay their bikes down.

Robinson was declared dead at the scene and a second motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.