Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BrickSlopes - A LEGO Fan Event returns to the UCCU Center for its fourth year of LEGO fun and festivities.

Cool LEGO Creations: See 24,000 sq. ft. of Custom LEGO Creations.

Build and Play in the BrickPit™, expanded to over One Million LEGO pieces.

Build your own customized race car, and challenge your friends to a race on the track.

Vandalize the “Graffiti” Wall.

For tickets go here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brickslopes-2017-tickets-31429702085