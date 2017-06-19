Easy Coconut Macaroons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut, gently packed

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Line baking sheets with Silpat baking mats or foil coated with non-stick spray. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well.

Spray a teaspoon with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop the coconut mixture and form small “golf ball” size balls. Place them, leaving some room in between, on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Place on a wire rack to cool.