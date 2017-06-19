× Driver, 21, dies after car crashes into Ogden house

OGDEN, Utah — A 21-year-old driver died after crashing into an Ogden home Monday afternoon.

Ogden Police said the crash happened around 1:15 at 543 S Monroe Blvd.

According to Sgt. John Thomas, Ogden Police Department, the driver was Austin Lujan. The owner of the vehicle told police Lujan had taken the vehicle from her Sunday and she had been trying to get it back.

Police said the car had been speeding at 40-50 mph and there was no indication of skid marks at the time of the crash.

A witness saw the vehicle speeding and failing to negotiate a turn in the the roadway, then going across the lawn and into the house.

Thomas said there weren’t any issues with the vehicle that may have caused the crash. Ogden Police are investigating for possible impairment.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates as they become available.