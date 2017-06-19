Don’t miss the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brooke checked out #16 by Elite Craft Homes in Layton featured in the 2017 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. 17 new homes are on display in Davis and Weber counties for the parade with prices ranging from $250,000 to over $1.5 million. See the latest in new architectural design, green-built design, home products, interior decorating, landscaping, special features and more. For ticket information go here.