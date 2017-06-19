× Brush fire burning near St. George; structures threatened

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Firefighters in Washington County are battling a fast-moving brush fire along the Interstate 15 corridor north of St. George.

The human-caused, 75-acre fire is spreading through dry brush in the area of Exit 33, about three miles north of Pintura.

The “Snowfield Fire” is producing heavy smoke that is visible across the area.

Access roads adjacent to the fire are closed, including frontage roads near MM 33.

Officials said structures on the south end of the fire are threatened but they are not in immediate danger.

No one has been evacuated at this time; it is zero-percent contained.

Aircraft and helicopters are dropping water on the flames.

This is a developing story.

Small fire just outside St George pic.twitter.com/lD4mNEmTrL — Utah County Ute (@TheRealRosscoe) June 19, 2017