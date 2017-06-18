× Suspects in Millard County auto thefts arrested in Las Vegas

FILLMORE, Utah — Two men suspected in a series of auto thefts in Millard County were arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a pickup truck stolen from Scipio on June 12. A deputy spotted a truck matching the description of the stolen vehicle on fire on I-15 near Meadow. The owner later confirmed it was his truck and had probably caught fire because of an electrical problem he was trying to repair. A rifle had been removed from the truck and leaned against a fence before the truck was stolen.

The truck’s owner directed the deputy to a van that had been parked near the Scipio rodeo arena that night. It was registered to a person in Orem, but that person hadn’t realized the van had been stolen, until seeing it was gone from the driveway.

Another Scipio resident reported someone had tried but failed to steal his vehicle, and a Meadow resident reported his car had been stolen. The Sheriff’s Office entered that vehicle as stolen in the national computer database.

On June 13, the car was recovered in Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested 28-year-old Jacob Dudley of Orem and 23-year-old Guy Burns of Fruitland. The car’s owner says it was wrecked and a total loss.

Dudley and Burns have been charged with 2nd degree felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two 3rd degree felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor. They are in custody in Las Vegas awaiting extradition back to Millard County.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds county residents to lock their vehicles and to never leave the keys in the ignition with the doors unlocked.