Steve Oldfield reviews ‘Cars 3′ and ’47 Meters Down’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Two new movies that opened in theaters this weekend have very little in common except having numbers in their titles.

Fox 13's Steve Oldfield says a lot of moviegoers will enjoy "Cars 3" and "47 Meters down," but he's not one of them.

"Come on!"

For the record, I've always thought sharks are cool and going cage diving to see them up close has been on my bucket list for years ... So I had high hopes for the movie - and they sank after the first 10 minutes.

"At least we got to see some sharks."

The whole thing is basically two young women, trapped underwater, talking and working out their issues while sharks circle around them.

This movie has more in common with the chick flick Beaches than the shark movie Jaws.

"As long as there's the two of us"

Bette Midler starred in one of the most painful movies EVER for guys.

"Remember."

This time, it's another singer turned actress, Mandy Moore - she's much less obnoxious than Bette - Mandy and costar Claire Holt believed in their script:

"My heart was in my throat the entire time I was reading it."

"You'e really on the edge of your seat the whole time."

"We're going to send down an extra air tank."

Sorry ladies - I'm pretty jumpy when I watch scary movies -and I didn't flinch once - I just sat back and rooted for the sharks so the whole thing could be over. Maybe that's because they tried to water it down - pardon the pun - making it PG-13 ... I wasn't even scared or uncomfortable.

The only thing positive I can say is the sharks looked cool - and I wanted more of them and less girl talk. This is one of the most disappointing movies not just of the year - but the decade... and it'll be even worse on video.

"Win number three for the rookie sensation."

Now I think Cars 3 will be about the same on the small screen - it's better than Cars 2 but I still like the original better. Young kids will have fun - but it's no masterpiece - I think the talented people at pixar were just coasting.

"Are you kidding me?