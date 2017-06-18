Plane makes emergency landing on road in Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOQUERVILLE, Utah -- Washington County Sheriff's Deputies had an unusual call to assist with traffic Saturday, they were asked to help a plane land on a state road.

The pilot of a small plane radioed he was having mechanical problems and needed to make an emergency landing.

The deputies closed a stretch of SR 17 between Toquerville and I-15 to allow the pilot to land.

He did so safely and was able to correct the issue while on the ground.

The road was closed until the pilot made a successful take-off and continued on his way.

No one was injured, and the deputies say they enjoyed their stint as air traffic controllers and repurposing the road as a runway.