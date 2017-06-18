× JessiKate Riley crowned Miss Utah 2017

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — JessiKate Riley was crowned Miss Utah 2017 at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Saturday.

She was awarded a $10,000 scholarship and a brand new car to drive for the next year, according to the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization.

She will travel thousands of miles a month, speaking to audiences and serving as a state ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Riley will compete in the Miss America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She grew up in Beaver, Utah and is a senior at Brigham Young University, where she is majoring in violin performance and plans to become a studio recording artist.