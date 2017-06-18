Fathering with Fox 13’s Bob Evans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Being a father isn't easy. That's why we spend an entire day honoring them.

There are a lot of fathers here at Fox 13, but anchor Bob Evans has a large family and shared some advice to other fathers.

"I have 18 children that we know of," Evans said.

"You go on vacation and you stop for gas and some get in, some get out, we could be raising somebody else's kids and not even know it."

"We have a 15 passenger transit van."

"As soon as one is out of diapers, oh look here comes another one."

"We've always had open arms and welcomed them into our family, one by one, all seven of the adopted ones."

"There have been times when everyone in the house has been sick at the same time. Doesn't happen very often, but when it does, it looks like a MASH unit."

"We know where on that spectrum of crying, where the real hurt starts to happen."

"I'll come home real late from doing the news and the children will all be asleep, most of them in our room on our bed."

"I guess I've learned not to be bothered by less important things."

"First of all, realize that you are not in charge or in control, as much as you think you are, you aren't no matter what you do, or what you say, they're going to do what they want to do."

"No matter what happens, love them, just love them, accept them for who they are and what they become and just love them. That's all. And the rest will pretty much take care of itself."