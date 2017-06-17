Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- This week is the 15th annual Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway.

The festival brings attention to Utah foster care and this year's theme is "Share your heart."

A hundred artists donated their time, energy and fingerprints to benefit thousands of Utah children in foster care.

"You get a little community art in there, you get all kinds of art, like I said they run the gambit," Deborah Lindner with Utah Foster Care said, "And it's for a good cause. It's to make people aware that there are 2900 kids now in foster care right now in Utah."

Organizers said at least 20,000 people have enjoyed the chalk art Saturday. The art will still be there Sunday to enjoy on Father's Day.