Semi truck misses turn in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A semi truck driver misjudged a turn, and got his big rig high-centered above a freeway overpass Saturday evening, officials said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety tweeted just before 9 p.m. the accident happened on I-215 east near 3300 south. It said 2 passenger cars were involved, but there were no injuries.

Crash on I-215 East near 3300 South sb, no injuries. 2 passenger cars involved. Use alternate routes. — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) June 18, 2017

Investigators said It appears the driver didn’t make a wide enough turn.

It will take some time to clear this accident, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.