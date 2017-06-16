× Two Ogden families displaced after fire

OGDEN, Utah — A structure fire forced two Ogden families out of their homes Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to 446 E 20th St. shortly after 8:30 p.m., and they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the upstairs apartment of the two-story building.

According to a statement from the Ogden Fire Department, the fire was extinguished within a minutes and damage is estimated at $50,000.

All of building’s occupants evacuated safely and no one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.