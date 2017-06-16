Go
Search
Replay:
The Place
Fox 13 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox13now.com
Menu
News
On-Air
Good Day Utah
The Place
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Contact
Cars
Events
Weather
87°
87°
Low
64°
High
89°
Sat
58°
82°
Sun
61°
84°
Mon
69°
93°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Hearts 4 Paws: Meet Torrie and Fanta
Posted 2:09 pm, June 16, 2017, by
Brittany Graham
,
Updated at 02:12PM, June 16, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
For more information, go to
http://www.hearts4paws.org
Nominate Your Cool School
Big Budah visits a Cool School each week!
Popular
3-year-old California girl dies during dental procedure
FOUND: Missing 12-year-old Centerville girl found
Fugitive FLDS Church leader Lyle Jeffs arrested in South Dakota
Teen’s touching dance tribute to police gains online attention
Latest News
Hearts 4 Paws: Meet Torrie and Fanta
Judge finds Michelle Carter guilty of manslaughter in texting suicide case
Surveillance camera captures Millcreek armed robbery; Unified Police looking for suspect
Customer films rat running inside fridge at bagel shop
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Meet Dexter
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Gator
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Lily the Chihuahua needs a forever home
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Baby
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Max
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Sophia
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Milo
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Trixie
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Zeke
The Place
Hearts 4 Paws: Bentley the Maltese needs a home
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.