Buy or sell your home with Homie

Home is involved with this year's Utah Valley Parade of Homes. They will have booths in the garages of #23 The Evanson and #25 Old World Chateau. Homie users get all the benefits of working with a real estate agent, without paying commissions. They provide a yard sign, professional photos, tools to schedule tours and legal help with all the paperwork. The bottom line, while real estate commissions spiral up and up with home prices, Homie sellers pay less than $900 total. Saving $10,000 on average. Homie allows people to buy any home from any website and save thousands. They will help you find the home, negotiate the best price, and take care of all of the paperwork. Homie started by automating the buyer/seller process of real estate transactions. You can get more information here.
