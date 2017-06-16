× Additional child sex abuse charges filed against Heber City bounce house operator

HEBER CITY, Utah — Additional charges have been filed against a Heber City man who operates several businesses involving children after another alleged victim came forward to report abuse.

Bryce Johnson, 33 of Heber City, was arrested earlier this month on allegations he sexually abused at least two children. The man operates bounce houses and also taught ice skating lessons at the Midway City Ice Rink under the company Fun Stuff, LLC.

Charges filed Wednesday allege that another victim came forward after hearing about the previous allegations against the man. The victim told police that Johnson told him “he was the cutest kid in the world” and grabbed his buttocks and squeezed. The pair were at the ice rink when the assault occurred.

The victim pushed Johnson away and told him to stop. On another occasion the victim says Johnson told him he wanted to have sex with him.

Based on that information, additional charges of sexual abuse of a child and sexual battery have been filed.

One of the previous alleged victims told police that Johnson paid him to pose for photos while wearing only his underwear and to touch other juveniles inappropriately. Johnson allegedly instructed the boy to lie to his parents about the money he received, instructing the child to say the $50 was for putting up bounce houses.

Another child said Johnson offered him money to “make out with him” and touched him inappropriately and told him he loved him.

Both of those victims were 10 at the time of the alleged abuse.