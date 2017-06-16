× 3 taken to hospitals, 2 in custody after police respond to pair of violent incidents at WestFest

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police responded to two violent incidents at WestFest Friday night, and three people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing while two juveniles are in custody in connection with a fight officers broke up by deploying pepper spray.

Sgt. Robert Brincon of the West Valley City Police Department said officers responded to two separate incidents at WestFest Friday night. Fox 13 News first heard reports of the disturbances around 9:20 p.m.

West Fest is an annual festival in West Valley City held at Centennial Park, 5415 West 3100 South.

The first incident was an altercation at the baseball fields involving individuals police believe to be members of a Polynesian gang. While it’s not clear exactly what happened, three people were taken to a hospital.

One person was transported in critical condition after being stabbed in the side, a second person was transported in serious condition after being stabbed in the back, and a third person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the stabbings were gang related, but they do not have any suspects in custody at this time and no further details about the motive for the altercation were available.

About 100 feet away from the incident at the baseball fields, a fight broke out in a parking lot around the same time. Police believe the individuals involved in the altercation are members of two rival gangs, and they say the fight may have been in “retaliation” to a stabbing that occurred near Valley Fair Mall earlier in the day.

Officers responded to the group fighting in the parking lot and tried to break up the fight. Brincon said police could not get the suspects to stop fighting at first and ultimately deployed pepper spray to break up the brawl.

Two juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the fight. There were no serious injuries reported, but several of those involved were given treatment for their exposure to pepper spray.

The parties involved have not been identified. The two incidents do not appear to be related. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.