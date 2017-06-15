Utah mom boxing her way to an Olympic dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A Utah boxer ranked second in the country with realistic hopes to make the 2020 Olympic Team is also a mother of three who works full time as a physical trainer.

Whitney Gomez doesn't fit any stereotype of the pugilist hungry for blood in the ring, but she loves the sport often called the sweet science, and she trains daily with the encouragement of her husband, son and two daughters.

"They come to my fights and they cheer me on," Gomez said. "They get mad at me when I don't keep my hands up and I take punches."

The fighter only started boxing a year and a half ago, but she's risen through the ranks to take the second spot in the 141-pound weight class, according to official USA Boxing rankings. She has to be first or second to make the Olympics.

Gomez trains at the Fullmer Brothers Boxing Gym in South Jordan. Her goal in the immediate future is to qualify for the national championships, scheduled to take place in Utah in December.

"People take a look at me and they can't believe it, they just can't believe that I box," Gomez said. "And then they find out that I'm a mom and they say, 'Why are you doing that?'"

Gomez has a quick answer to that question.

"I just love it," she said.