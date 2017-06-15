The Importance of Breast Care—Mammograms to Nurse Navigators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breast cancer remains one of the most common types of cancer among women in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women. However, death rates from breast cancer have declined since the late 1980s, largely due to improvements in diagnostic technology, earlier detection rates, increased education and awareness, and improved treatment options.

The Breast Care Center at Jordan Valley Medical Center offers comprehensive breast care services in a convenient and comfortable environment. The Breast Care Center provides a full range of preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services.

3-D Mammography

The technology behind 3-D mammography, called tomosynthesis, allows radiologists to view the whole breast in greater detail. During 3-D mammography, a special imaging machine moves in an arc over the breast. Multiple images are acquired at different angles, creating a three-dimensional view of the breast. Radiologists can then view each layer of tissue—similar to leafing through individual pages of a book.

Potential benefits of 3D mammograms

Earlier detection of small breast lesions, especially in dense breast tissue

Increased accuracy in determining the size, shape, and location of breast abnormalities

Decreased risk of false-positive results

Reduced need for additional testing

Clearer, more accurate images of breast tissue, especially in dense breasts

What is a cancer patient navigator?

The patient navigator system involves licensed healthcare professionals who serve as the point of contact for patients and their families throughout the entire healthcare experience. In a cancer care setting, cancer patient navigators act as a liaison and communicate with a multidisciplinary team on behalf of the patient and coordinate all aspects of cancer care with the appropriate specialist for diagnosis and treatment.

What are the benefits of a cancer patient navigator?