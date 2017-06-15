Missing: Police ask help finding missing Centerville girl

CENTERVILLE, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl missing from the Centerville-Farmington area.

Authorities said Brooklynn Rutledge ran away from her home in Centerville on June 14.

Police pinged her cell phone which showed its last location at a FrontRunner station in Farmington just after 6 p.m.

Her phone has since been turned off.

She was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt.

Rutledge was riding a lime green and black electric razor scooter.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about Rutledge’s location at (801) 292-8441.