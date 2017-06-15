Iasis Healthfix: Is MAKOplasty® a good option for knee or hip replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Trevor Magee with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center explains the options. Making the decision to undergo hip or knee replacement surgery can be tough, especially when you consider the pros and cons of each surgical option. While traditional replacement surgery continues to yield successful results, newer techniques involving muscle- and tissue-sparing approaches, such as MAKOplasty®, may be a better option for your situation.

What is MAKOplasty Total Hip Arthroplasty?

MAKOplasty Total Hip Arthroplasty uses the Robotic Arm Interactive Orthopedic System (RIO) to perform total hip replacements. This technology enables surgeons to achieve a heightened level of precision and accuracy during surgery by providing a real-time, 3-D view of the patient’s hip joint.

What is MAKOplasty Partial Knee Resurfacing?

MAKOplasty is a robot-assisted surgical system that helps a surgeon perform partial knee resurfacing. During the procedure, the disease portion of the knee is resurfaced and an implant is secured in the joint through a small incision. The surgeon uses Robotic Arm Interactive Orthopedic (RIO) technology to receive a real-time visual of the surgical site, which helps to improve implant positioning.

Possible benefits of MAKOplasty

Minimize muscle damage

Less Pain

Improved surgical outcomes

Smaller incision

Quicker recovery time

Reduced risk of dislocation after surgery

Is this surgical option for you?

Bottom line, speak with your physician and learn about the pros and cons of each surgical option. In some cases, traditional replacement surgery is your best option, especially if your condition is complicated. However, more and more patients are seeing successful results from MAKOplasty replacement surgery. Both surgical options come with risks, so it is important to fully understand each procedure before making a decision.