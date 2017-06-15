× I-80 EB in Salt Lake City closing through Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY – Interstate 80 eastbound in Salt Lake City will be closed Friday to Monday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

I-80 eastbound will close from 2300 E. to Foothill Dr. Friday at 9 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

During this closure, all traffic will be detoured onto the I-215 west belt.

UDOT said drivers will then need to exit at 3300 South, get onto northbound I-215, and then follow the signs to eastbound I-80.

Heavy congestion and delays of 30 minutes are expected along the detour route, so drivers should plan ahead, leave early and allow plenty of extra time.

Workers will break up the existing concrete and pave over it with new asphalt as part of a major pavement maintenance project on I-80 in Salt Lake City.

Crews did similar work on westbound I-80 last weekend.

Drivers should keep in mind that I-80 is reduced to one lane in each direction during overnight hours and on weekends between 1300 East and the I-80/I-215 split, also as part of this project.