Fort Carson on lockdown after one injured in shooting

FORT CARSON, Colo. — One person is injured after a shooting prompted a lockdown at Fort Carson Thursday afternoon.

According to Fort Carson’s verified Facebook page, the shooting was reported on Bad Toelz Road in the center of the Army installation.

One person is injured and is listed in critical condition. The base states they do not believe this is an active shooter situation at this time, but as of 4:35 p.m. MDT all base personnel were sheltering in place and the gates to the installation have been closed.

The gates will remain closed to both inbound and outbound traffic as the situation is investigated.

Fort Carson is an Army installation located near Colorado Springs.

