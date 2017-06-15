Bratwurst for Bike MS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf and Bob Harmon show us how to make brats for Bike MS. You can get a Bratwurst meal at Harmons every Friday & Saturday through June for $5! Proceeds go to support Bike MS. You can get more information here.

Classic Bratwursts

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 onion, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups beef broth

6 Harmons fresh bratwursts

Instructions:

In a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, add the butter and let melt. Add the onion and cook until translucent, stirring occasionally, 8-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add the broth, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the bratwursts, reduce the heat to medium-low and poach the bratwursts, turning after 5 minutes. Let cook 5 more minutes. Transfer to plate.

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Clean and oil the grill grate. Add the bratwursts and grill until grill marks form, about 3 minutes. Turn over and grill on second side until grill marks form, another 3 minutes.

Serve with toasted buns and toppings of choice.

Sweet-Sour Slaw

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/4 Tbsp honey mustard

3 tsp sugar

1 1/2 tsp rice wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded broccoli or cabbage

1/4 cup diced red onions

2 1/2 Tbsp sunflower seeds

Directions:

In a small bowl, add the mayonnaise, honey mustard, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add the broccoli, onions, and toss to combine.

Serve as a topping over Harmons bratwursts such as Garlic Chicken or Gourmet Turkey.

Bacon-Onion Spread

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Ingredients:

1 lb bacon, cut into strips

4 onions, peeled and diced

1 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

2 1/2 Tbsp dark brown sugar

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

In a Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium heat, add the bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the fat is completely rendered and the bacon has started to crisp, 12-15 minutes.

Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pot, and add the onions, mustard seed, brown sugar, vinegar and 3 tablespoons of water. Stir to combine, then cover the pot, lower the heat and allow the mixture to cook, 15-20 minutes. Remove the lid, stir again and then partly cover the pot. Allow the mixture to cook until most of the liquid is gone and the onions are dark brown, about 1 hour. Add salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Remove mixture from heat, and allow to cool slightly. Spoon the jam into a jar or bowl, then allow to cool completely. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Serve as a topping over Harmons bratwursts such as Jalapeno Bratwurst.

Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride