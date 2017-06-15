Bratwurst for Bike MS

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf and Bob Harmon show us how to make brats for Bike MS. You can get a Bratwurst meal at Harmons every Friday & Saturday through June for $5! Proceeds go to support Bike MS. You can get more information here.
Classic Bratwursts
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1 onion, thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cups beef broth
6 Harmons fresh bratwursts
Instructions:
In a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, add the butter and let melt. Add the onion and cook until translucent, stirring occasionally, 8-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add the broth, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the bratwursts, reduce the heat to medium-low and poach the bratwursts, turning after 5 minutes. Let cook 5 more minutes. Transfer to plate.
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Clean and oil the grill grate. Add the bratwursts and grill until grill marks form, about 3 minutes. Turn over and grill on second side until grill marks form, another 3 minutes.
Serve with toasted buns and toppings of choice.
Sweet-Sour Slaw
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 1/4 Tbsp honey mustard
3 tsp sugar
1 1/2 tsp rice wine vinegar
Salt and freshly ground white pepper
1 1/2 cups shredded broccoli or cabbage
1/4 cup diced red onions
2 1/2 Tbsp sunflower seeds
Directions:
In a small bowl, add the mayonnaise, honey mustard, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add the broccoli, onions, and toss to combine.
Serve as a topping over Harmons bratwursts such as Garlic Chicken or Gourmet Turkey.
Bacon-Onion Spread
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Ingredients:
1 lb bacon, cut into strips
4 onions, peeled and diced
1 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
2 1/2 Tbsp dark brown sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions:
In a Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium heat, add the bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the fat is completely rendered and the bacon has started to crisp, 12-15 minutes.
Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pot, and add the onions, mustard seed, brown sugar, vinegar and 3 tablespoons of water. Stir to combine, then cover the pot, lower the heat and allow the mixture to cook, 15-20 minutes. Remove the lid, stir again and then partly cover the pot. Allow the mixture to cook until most of the liquid is gone and the onions are dark brown, about 1 hour. Add salt and pepper and stir to combine.
Remove mixture from heat, and allow to cool slightly. Spoon the jam into a jar or bowl, then allow to cool completely. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Serve as a topping over Harmons bratwursts such as Jalapeno Bratwurst.
Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride
- More than 1,200 cyclists are expected to raise over $1.2 million to help people affected by MS at Utah’s 31st annual Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride, June 24th and 25th, in Logan Utah.
- For 18 years Harmons has supported this annual fundraising effort, and there’s still plenty of time for you to help or get involved!
- You can start or join a bike team at bikemsutah.org. Or if cycling isn’t your thing, you can also donate or volunteer and still help make a big difference for Utahns living with MS.
- At Harmons, we make it easy to help support the cause. Join us on Fridays or Saturdays in June at any of our 17 locations for a delicious Brat Meal.
- For $5 you will enjoy a freshly grilled bratwurst with all the fixins’, along with chips, a drink and snickerdoodle cookie. It’s the best $5 meal deal around, with proceeds benefitting the MS Society.
- You can also support the cause by donating $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.