Celebrate Service: Children’s Justice Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sydney Barnes is a recent high school graduate and the person we want to celebrate for the amazing service she has given through the Children's Justice Center. Barnes has been volunteering there since the ripe old age of 11! She recently accepted the Commissions of Youth Award for giving seven years of service to the Children's Justice Center. If you are not familiar with the Children's Justice Center, they serve kids who have been through traumatic situations or abuse. They offer a safe place for children when they have been the victim of a crime. They don't have to go to the police department to be interviewed. The center relies on volunteers and fundraisers to keep their services going. Each year, they are able to help more than 1,500 children. Barnes says the service opportunities she has been part of have helped her gain confidence. She doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon saying she loves knowing that in some way, she is making an impact in the community.

For information on how you can volunteer with the Children's Justice Center, go here.