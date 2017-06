× Travis AFB locked down over ‘security incident’

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — An unnamed “security incident” has forced a lockdown at Travis Air Force Base, which is near Fairfield, Calif.

People are advised to stay away from the base, Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm told CNN.

This is a real world incident, Leidholm adds. They were doing a drill when the incident took place. She could not provide any other details.

Visit the website for KTXL-TV, FOX 13’s sister station in Sacramento, for updates.