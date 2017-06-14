Reports: Multiple people shot at San Francisco UPS customer service center

San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a UPS building near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

People in the area are advised to shelter in place until instructed otherwise.

Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of a building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.

Antonio Salic, a construction worker, told CNN he was working in a house across from the UPS store Tuesday morning when he heard shots being fired.

“I was working and suddenly I heard shots and I peeked out the window,” Salic said. “I saw people getting out [of the building] and they were wounded. A lot of people were running.”

Salic also saw people on the roof with their hands up, letting police know they were unarmed.

The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood.

Police seem to be concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.