Recipe: The perfect backyard BBQ with New York Steak, Corn Salsa, and Potato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard from UVU Culinary Arts Institute shared his recipes for the perfect backyard BBQ.

Chef Todd's Sweet BBQ Rub

6 ounces Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

1-ounce Smoked paprika

2 ounces Brown Sugar

1 ounce Dark Chili Powder

1/2 ounce Kosher salt

Mix all ingredients together until incorporated. Rub generous amounts on ribs or other meats.

German Potato Salad

3 pounds red potatoes -- boiled and then peeled

1 red onion -- medium diced

1/2 pound bacon -- small diced

3/4 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1/4 cup blended oil

1 tablespoon Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

6 green onions minced

1/4 cup chives, parsley, and basil

Salt and pepper -- to taste

Boil the potatoes in lightly salted water until just tender, drain, peel and quarter, keep at room temp. In a skillet, cook the bacon until brown, remove from bacon from pan, remove half the grease, add the onions and sweat, add the vinegar and mustard seeds and stir in and remove from heat. Stir in the oil and pour over potatoes. Mix the rest of the ingredients in with the potatoes and lightly fold it all together. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Its great served warm or cold.

Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa

4 ears white sweet corn on the cob -- roasted and cut from the cob

3 each Roma tomato -- seeded and diced

1 each red bell peppers -- small diced

1 each green bell peppers -- small diced

1 1/2 each jalapeno -- seeded and minced (for extra heat leave a few seeds in it)

1 each bunches cilantro -- cleaned and chopped

1/2 each red onion -- small diced

1/2 tablespoon garlic -- minced

1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

8 fluid ounces tomato juice

2 each lime -- juice of

1 tablespoon Cholula hot sauce

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt -- to taste

1/4 tablespoon ground black pepper -- to taste

Prepare all ingredients and mix together in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Store in covered container. Keeps up to 5 days.