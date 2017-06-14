Police in Roy seek help locating missing man who suffers from dementia

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy have issued a missing and endangered advisory for an 87-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning in Roy.

Police say Ivan Ward Courtney, 87, suffers from dementia and they are concerned about his well-being.

The man is pictured above and stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon plaid button up shirt and Levis.

The man was driving a 1997 Nissan pickup truck with Utah license plate 633KKR. The vehicle has military and police stickers on the windows.

Courtney left to go to an auto parts store in Roy Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call Roy PD. Non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-629-8221.