Congrats to the winners of the Evanston Bluegrass Festival Contest!
Congratulations to Cynthia Schriver!
Cynthia is the Grand Prize winner of the Evanston Bluegrass Festival Contest!
She has won a 2-night stay at the Best Western Dunmar Inn on June 23 & 24, 2 tickets to “An Evening with Jalan Crossland” with special guest C. Peter Fennel, including dinner, and 2 tickets to the Evanston Bluegrass Festival on Saturday!
The following people have EACH won a pair of tickets to the Evanston Bluegrass Festival on Saturday 6/24:
– April Bustin
– Jennifer Bolton
– Melissa VanderMartin
– LaVon Hinton
– Marc Martinez
– Laurel Weaver
– Sharon O’Steen
– Molly Atkinson
– Andrea Graves
– Joyce Massey