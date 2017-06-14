× Congrats to the winners of the Evanston Bluegrass Festival Contest!

Congratulations to Cynthia Schriver!

Cynthia is the Grand Prize winner of the Evanston Bluegrass Festival Contest!

She has won a 2-night stay at the Best Western Dunmar Inn on June 23 & 24, 2 tickets to “An Evening with Jalan Crossland” with special guest C. Peter Fennel, including dinner, and 2 tickets to the Evanston Bluegrass Festival on Saturday!

The following people have EACH won a pair of tickets to the Evanston Bluegrass Festival on Saturday 6/24:

– April Bustin

– Jennifer Bolton

– Melissa VanderMartin

– LaVon Hinton

– Marc Martinez

– Laurel Weaver

– Sharon O’Steen

– Molly Atkinson

– Andrea Graves

– Joyce Massey