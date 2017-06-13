Wanted: Masked man accused of tying up, robbing Herbalife group in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah - Unified Police are searching for a masked man accused of tying up and robbing six members of a Herbalife group in Millcreek.

Officers said the sales group was having a regular meeting at the Happy Life Club near 970 E. and 3300 S. at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

That's when a man dressed in all black and armed with a handgun barged inside and announced he was there to rob them.

And it got worse.

"He demanded one of the victims tie up all the other victims to a chair with duct tape and proceeded to assault the other victims and rob them," Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. "The suspect left the scene while the victims were still tied to the chairs, one of them was able to free themselves and call for help."

The suspect got away with a little bit of cash and some jewelry from the victims.

Fox 13's Scott McKane spoke with one of the young men who was in the meeting who said the suspect even smacked around the ladies in the group before taking their jewelry.

The victims were treated for minor injuries and officers said they were all very shaken up.

Authorities are working to firm up the suspect description.

They said the suspect is about 6-feet-tall with a heavy, muscular build.

He was wearing all black including a ski mask so all the victims could see were his green eyes.

Unified Police said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (801) 743-7000.