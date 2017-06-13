Utah DPS and UDOT safety fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation are inviting everyone to the annual safety fair.

The multi-state agency fair features fun and educational activities for the kids Thursday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stop by to find safety and preparedness information, free food, fun and prizes for all who pledge to never text and drive and to always wear their seat belt.

Where: Utah Department of Public Safety

Calvin Rampton Complex Grounds

4501 S. Constitution Blvd (2700 West)