Weber Pathways is celebrating outdoor fun this summer with Trailfest. It's a celebration that will start with a hike, bike or run through a section of the newly completed Centennial trail. The Centennial trail is a loop created by the connection of the Weber River Parkway, Ogden River Parkway and Bonneville Shoreline Trail. You can grab a passport and get it stamped at checkpoints along the trail. Then head to the Ogden Amphitheater for a party and prizes from noon until 3pm.

Trailfest 2017

June 24

8:00 am

Free celebration

Party & Prizes: Noon - 3pm at the Ogden Amphitheater

You can get more information about Weber Pathways here.