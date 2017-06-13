× Spanish Fork parents arrested in drug investigation

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork couple was arrested early Tuesday morning after police spent several months investigating alleged drug activity at their home.

Kristopher and Jenneka Christensen, both 38, face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers from the Spanish Fork and Provo Police Departments executed a search warrant on the Christensen’s home Monday evening.

Police said they found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, along with paraphernalia. According to the sheriff’s office, the Christensen’s 11-year-old and 5-year-old sons were with them when the search warrant was served.