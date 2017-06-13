Salt Lake City blind couple gets home makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A blind couple who helps others who are visually impaired is getting a home makeover this week.

Zions Bank selected Salt Lake City residents Chris and Laura Hathaway for its annual paint-a-thon service project.

Both have worked at the state's Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Laura says this project comes as a relief.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and ecstatic," she said. "My husband has been worried because he hasn't been able to physically be able to paint the house and so we were referred by a friend and this is just marvelous."

The Hathaway home is one of 44 owned by elderly and disabled residents that are being spruced up this week.