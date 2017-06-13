× Paraglider injured in ‘Living Room’ crash dies

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was seriously injured in a paragliding accident near Salt Lake City last week has died.

Sawyer Gordon, 22, was taken to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after crashing in the “Living Room,” a hiking area near the University of Utah.

Rescue crews helped Gordon off the mountain and he was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

A spokeswoman for University of Utah Hospital told FOX 13 that Gordon died Sunday.