× Gas leak forces evacuations in Roy

ROY, Utah — A gas leak forced residents of 14 Roy homes to evacuate Tuesday afternoon.

A representative for the Roy Fire Department said the gas leak occurred around 1:30 p.m. near 5850 S 3750 W.

The leak was caused by a utility company that hit an underground line, according to the fire department representative.

The evacuated residents were sent to an LDS church on 3570 S as Questar Gas officials worked to repair the broken pipe.

A Questar Gas official said residents of 10 of the evacuated homes have been allowed to return home.

Residents of the remaining four homes have not been allowed to return home due to residual gas, the Questar Gas official said, but the homes are expected to be cleared by 7:10 p.m.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.