Summer concerts you don’t want to miss in Utah

Christie Marcy from Salt Lake Magazine shares the best summer concerts coming to Utah this summer.

Venues

Red Butte—Pros: Located close to downtown, can bring in picnics and beverages (including alcohol), Almost every seat is close to the stage. Cons: Tickets are a little bit more, unless you're a sponsor you'll stand in line all day for a close spot.

Usana—Pros: Bookings can be fun, especially if you like hair metal or new country. Cons: Lawn seats are far away, no shade, the beer is expensive, located waaaaaay west of the city.

Pioneer Park/Twilight Concerts: Pros: Party atmosphere. Cons: Party atmosphere.

Outside of Salt Lake Valley

Deer Valley— Both contemporary acts and the Utah Symphony play here, BYOB and picnic.

Ogden Twilight: On Thursdays in June, at Ogden Amplitheater, your ticket includes Frontrunner fare.

Snowbasin: Free shows, BBQ and a beer garden.

Best Concert Bets For Summer 2017

June: Carlos Santana, June 28, Red Butte Garden Ryan Adams, Eccles Theater, June 18; Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kingsbury Hall, June 19; La La Land with the Utah Symphony, June 24, Usana

July: Leslie Odom, Jr. with the Utah Symphony, Deer Valley, July 15; Lyle Lovett, July 21, Red Butte Garden; Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Red Butte Garden, July 6

August: Drive-By Truckers, Red Butte Garden, August 4; Old 97's, Snowbasin, August 6/Urban Lounge August 11; Trombone Shorty, Red Butte, August 17; American Acoustic, Deer Valley, August 15; Herbie Hancock, Red Butte, August 20; Depeche Mode, Usana, August 23; ZZTop, Red Butte, August 31; Willie Nelson, August 13, Usana; Green Day, August 7, Usana

September: Los Lobos, Snowbasin, September 3; Jason Isbell, Red Butte Garden, September 8; Sheryl Crow, Red Butte, September 13

