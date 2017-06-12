× Saratoga Springs fire believed to be human-caused

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an outdoor fire in Utah County.

Crews were called to the brush fire just south of Saratoga Springs shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters say it started growing quickly and was close to threatening homes in the southernmost sub division of the city.

A short time after the winds changed and fire crews say that helped them get the fire under control quicker.

At this time, investigators say they believe the fire is human caused.

They’re advising people to be cautious near dry grass due to its potential to easily catch fire easily.

Saratoga Springs resident Miranda Jenson says she was getting her kids ready for bed before telling her husband she could smell smoke; that’s when her daughter looked out the window and said there was a fire on the hill.

Captain Kenny Johnson with Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue says about 55 firefighters from Utah county and Salt Lake County were called out to fight the flames.

Crews estimate that 200 acres have been burned in total.

No evacuations were made, but structure protection engines were called in as a precaution.