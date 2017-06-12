Meth busts up in Utah; K9s credited with successes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The numbers are in; meth seizures are up in Utah, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

More than 300 pounds of meth that have been taken from vehicles traveling through our state since the first of the year.

While the troopers are well-trained to spot the vehicles of potential smugglers, they credit the highly trained canines with these successes.

Through June, marijuana has remained fairly consistent while heroin and cocaine busts are down by 60 and 53 percent respectively.

But the seizure of meth is up more than 30 percent and officers say that is due mainly to mass quantities of the drug being produced south of the border them imported into the U.S.

At any given time, at least 10 canines are working with their UHP handlers throughout Utah.

Troopers say they significantly contribute to keeping those drugs out of our state and off our streets.