How to make the best strawberries and cream

Lindsay Savage Miss Pleasant Grove 2017 and Shawnee Harward Strawberry Days Rodeo Queen showed us how to make strawberries and cream. Strawberry Days is the longest continuous celebration in the State of Utah happening June 11-17 in Pleasant Grove. It is a great family friendly celebration with tons of activities for all ages! For more information go to www.strawberrydays.org
